Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 62968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,594,000 after purchasing an additional 162,599 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Articles

