DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at $15,911,683.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 587,195 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,619. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

