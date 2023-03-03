Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $24,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Duolingo Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $119.88 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,035.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,736,757 shares in the company, valued at $258,060,438.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,035.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,736,757 shares in the company, valued at $258,060,438.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $352,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,273.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 43,393 shares worth $3,823,331. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.