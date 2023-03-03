Elizabeth F. Whited Sells 2,500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $211.36 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.95. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.