Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 224.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 319,856 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers in the second quarter valued at $8,723,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Employers in the first quarter valued at $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Employers in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Employers Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.