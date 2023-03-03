Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

