Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 137.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 452.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

