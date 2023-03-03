Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Energy Fuels by 14.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Energy Fuels by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Energy Fuels by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UUUU. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

UUUU opened at $6.50 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,458.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

