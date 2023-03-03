Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) COO Sells $457,306.92 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) COO Brady Shirley sold 8,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $457,306.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,247.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brady Shirley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Brady Shirley sold 1,232 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $67,304.16.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.44 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $123.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ENOV. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

