Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) EVP Sells $320,553.28 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $320,553.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,922.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Enovis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $57.21 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.44 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Enovis’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Enovis

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.