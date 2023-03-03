EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Position Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NPO stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average is $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.23.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

