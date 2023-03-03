Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,069 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $198.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.62. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $199.35.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.58.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

