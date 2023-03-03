Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,622,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,645,000 after acquiring an additional 89,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after acquiring an additional 97,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $49,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,345,831.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 440,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,843,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.84, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

