Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,903,772.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,790. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $136.31 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $137.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

