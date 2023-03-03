Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,191 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Globe Life by 8.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Globe Life by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Globe Life by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.05.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $408,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,125. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

