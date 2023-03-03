Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $411,901.28 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $62.93 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

