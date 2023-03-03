ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,026 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

BTG opened at $3.58 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

