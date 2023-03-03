ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 994,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeoGenomics Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

