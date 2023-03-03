ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,878 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.5% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of GLDD opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $368.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

