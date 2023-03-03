ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $256,000 Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,339 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.69. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.86 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMR. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday.

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,739. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

