ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,683,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,070,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 176,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 43.48% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The company’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.