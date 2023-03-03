ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,700 Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 365,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 74,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

INGN stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $360.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGN. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

