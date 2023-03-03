ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,474 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2,212.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 82,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $77.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Further Reading

