First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Advantage by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

