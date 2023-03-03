Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Five9 were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 845.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at $125,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $66.00 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,329 shares of company stock valued at $7,573,211. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.