Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Position Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,329 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Flex by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,214,000 after acquiring an additional 611,858 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Flex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after buying an additional 1,831,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

