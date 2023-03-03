Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Forward Air Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

