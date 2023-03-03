FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Increased to $21.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $21.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,916,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

