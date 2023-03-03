FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issued By HC Wainwright

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Alector in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Alector has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $681.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 178,917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alector by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alector by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after buying an additional 78,243 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

