GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 1,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 12,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,850,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $944.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

