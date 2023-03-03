Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 113.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.51.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

