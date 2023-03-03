Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,019,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,407 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $33,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of -0.02.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

