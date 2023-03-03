Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,039 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 417.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $226.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

