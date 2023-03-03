Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 262 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $521.12 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $502.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.