Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

