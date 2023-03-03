Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 2,664 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.