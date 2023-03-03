Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $40,263,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

DUK opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

