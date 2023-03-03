Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,487 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

NYSE ANET opened at $136.58 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

