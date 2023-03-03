Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,844 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 624,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,796 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 116,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

