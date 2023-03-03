Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 889,911 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 945,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,443,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 165.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.