Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,786 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Popular were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Popular by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Popular Stock Down 2.9 %

BPOP stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.