Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $163,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 32.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $354.78 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $389.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

