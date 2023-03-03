Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $178,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

