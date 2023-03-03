Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $199,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Biogen by 123.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

