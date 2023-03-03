Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $225,000 Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NewMarket by 2,387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 147,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Shares of NEU opened at $349.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.51 and a 200-day moving average of $315.79. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $370.58. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

