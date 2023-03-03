Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,403 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AON opened at $301.79 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.62. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.