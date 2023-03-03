Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 32.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 375,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,378,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 84.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 318,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

