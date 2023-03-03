Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 295.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STERIS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -649.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.