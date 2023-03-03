Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $181,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Azenta by 6.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZTA opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

