Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $181,000 in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Articles

